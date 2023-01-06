The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 676,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 749,246 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $48,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2,611.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,832,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,009,428,000 after purchasing an additional 22,953,375 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 266.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,120,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,359,101,000 after acquiring an additional 11,716,745 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.4% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,042,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,993,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803,282 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 220.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,795,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,444,000 after buying an additional 1,923,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 27.3% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,875,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,763,000 after buying an additional 1,902,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total value of $10,731,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,184,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,499,506,270.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 31,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $2,556,319.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 596,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,722,444.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total value of $10,731,150.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,184,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,506,270.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 601,293 shares of company stock worth $47,659,759. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $83.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $150.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.24 and a 200-day moving average of $73.11. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup started coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

