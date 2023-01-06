Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 402,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,458 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $30,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,128,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,298,000 after buying an additional 154,445 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 4.2% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,074,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,315,000 after buying an additional 123,979 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 25.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,795,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,366,000 after buying an additional 575,165 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 36.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,665,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,652,000 after buying an additional 713,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 11.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,965,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,383,000 after buying an additional 208,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $87.12 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.81 and a 1-year high of $167.69. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.24.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. Teradyne had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The company had revenue of $827.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.84%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Teradyne from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.20.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total transaction of $5,924,475.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,638,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

