L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Acquired by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth $33,000. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHX stock opened at $206.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $220.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.72. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.31 and a 12-month high of $279.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.73.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.78%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at $24,258,633.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at $24,258,633.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,445 shares of company stock worth $9,243,591 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. Bank of America cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.46.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

