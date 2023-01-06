Veriti Management LLC Lowers Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Veriti Management LLC cut its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Tevis Investment Management lifted its stake in Boeing by 69.6% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Boeing by 118.5% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Boeing by 133.3% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 46.4% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 366 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $121.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.24.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $204.99 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $229.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.91 and its 200 day moving average is $158.40. The company has a market cap of $121.73 billion, a PE ratio of -14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.