Veriti Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth about $27,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 84.5% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 206.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth about $30,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total value of $511,710.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,856,135.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $1,498,323.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,342.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total transaction of $511,710.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,097 shares in the company, valued at $14,856,135.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of MMC opened at $166.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.80 and a 1-year high of $183.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMC. Atlantic Securities lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.33.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

