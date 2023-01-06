Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $4.80 Million Stock Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,811 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 23,487 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned 0.06% of Juniper Networks worth $4,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 455.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,019 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

Shares of JNPR opened at $31.17 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.53 and a 200-day moving average of $29.28.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $29,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,842. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $29,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,842. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total value of $186,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 801,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,892,827.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,186 shares of company stock valued at $5,204,575 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on JNPR shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

