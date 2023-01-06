Achmea Investment Management B.V. Cuts Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,664 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $4,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Moderna by 3.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Moderna by 20.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 3.8% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 4.5% during the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $173.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.71. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.03 and a 52 week high of $241.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.54 and a 200 day moving average of $157.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 70.03% and a net margin of 55.00%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $5,291,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,892,216.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $5,291,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,892,216.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.70, for a total transaction of $403,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,365.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 445,899 shares of company stock valued at $72,171,486 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen dropped their price target on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Chardan Capital lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $186.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.86.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.