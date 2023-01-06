Achmea Investment Management B.V. Cuts Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,664 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $4,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Moderna by 3.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Moderna by 20.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 3.8% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 4.5% during the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.
Moderna Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $173.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.71. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.03 and a 52 week high of $241.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.54 and a 200 day moving average of $157.23.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $5,291,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,892,216.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $5,291,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,892,216.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.70, for a total transaction of $403,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,365.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 445,899 shares of company stock valued at $72,171,486 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MRNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen dropped their price target on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Chardan Capital lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $186.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.86.
Moderna Company Profile
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.
See Also
