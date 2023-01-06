Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 249 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,046,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293,072 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,630,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,538 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,514,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,964 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,893,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,885 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $206.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $220.92 and its 200 day moving average is $227.72. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.31 and a 1 year high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.18). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 77.78%.

In other news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $451,091.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,741,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total transaction of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at $5,415,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,445 shares of company stock valued at $9,243,591 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Argus cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $263.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.46.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

