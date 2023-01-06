Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 8,622 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,866 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 8,622 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its holdings in NIKE by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on NKE shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.11.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

NIKE Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,011. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $120.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $189.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.87. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $163.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

