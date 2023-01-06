MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Position Lessened by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 492,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,717 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.72% of MongoDB worth $97,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in MongoDB by 422.6% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total value of $65,373.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 33,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,742,457.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total value of $245,163.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,180.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total transaction of $65,373.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 33,829 shares in the company, valued at $6,742,457.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,074 shares of company stock worth $11,604,647. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

MDB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $375.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on MongoDB from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on MongoDB from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on MongoDB from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.00.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $172.18 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.15 and a 12 month high of $471.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

