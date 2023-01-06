Strs Ohio Decreases Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 899,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,885 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in American International Group were worth $42,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in American International Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,523,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,054,464,000 after buying an additional 932,428 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,327,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,966,447,000 after purchasing an additional 527,154 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,562,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,051,376,000 after purchasing an additional 473,756 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,109,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $466,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,494,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $280,934,000 after purchasing an additional 62,214 shares in the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of American International Group to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

American International Group Trading Down 0.5 %

American International Group stock opened at $63.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.19 billion, a PE ratio of 3.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.05 and a 12-month high of $65.73.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 7.33%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 7.61%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Stories

