Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,036 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $21,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total transaction of $150,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,980 shares in the company, valued at $600,024.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total transaction of $150,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,980 shares in the company, valued at $600,024.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,450 shares of company stock worth $11,045,767. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $144.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $179.75 billion, a PE ratio of 118.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TMUS. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.33.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

