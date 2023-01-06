IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Acquires Shares of 3,558 IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. FMR LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 82.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,067,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,243,000 after acquiring an additional 934,829 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $249,875,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 10,064.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 386,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,646,000 after purchasing an additional 382,948 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 743.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,285,000 after acquiring an additional 191,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,177,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $419.20 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $317.06 and a one year high of $588.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $409.74 and its 200 day moving average is $376.92. The stock has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 118.38% and a net margin of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $841.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.23 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.47, for a total transaction of $4,561,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,805 shares in the company, valued at $30,762,648.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total value of $1,294,275.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,132.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.47, for a total transaction of $4,561,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,762,648.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,516 shares of company stock worth $12,541,681 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on IDXX. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $473.13.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

