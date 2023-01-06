Truist Financial Corp Sells 1,790 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.11% of AutoZone worth $46,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 8.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 31.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Performance

NYSE AZO opened at $2,416.57 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,703.32 and a one year high of $2,610.05. The company has a market capitalization of $45.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,468.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,289.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $24.82 by $2.63. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $25.69 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AZO. Bank of America lowered shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,260.00 to $2,540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,568.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total transaction of $33,001,223.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,290,442.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,603 shares of company stock worth $42,603,074. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Stories

