Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $138.17 Million Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 477,201 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,856 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.19% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $138,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,383,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 108,578 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 880 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on VRTX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Argus boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $288.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.90.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of VRTX opened at $287.89 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $219.10 and a 12-month high of $324.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $73.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.46.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.31. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $537,855.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,769,749.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $537,855.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,769,749.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total value of $394,861.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,932,774.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,226 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

