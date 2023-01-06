Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $27,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 869.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 13,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after acquiring an additional 11,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of MELI opened at $856.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a PE ratio of 159.42 and a beta of 1.53. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $600.68 and a 1 year high of $1,275.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $901.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $860.45.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MELI. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,322.00.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

