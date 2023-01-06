Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 823 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,503 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AME. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AMETEK in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 73.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 726.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 407.4% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMETEK news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total value of $1,420,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,491,905.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total transaction of $1,420,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,491,905.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $382,486.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,038 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,848. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of AME stock opened at $137.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.53. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.17 and a fifty-two week high of $146.02.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price target on AMETEK from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

AMETEK Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.