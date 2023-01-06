Balentine LLC Acquires 4,411 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,964 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 438.7% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 655.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 605.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CFG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE CFG opened at $40.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.37. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $57.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.96.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.00%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

