Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 6,830 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,830 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $24,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,814,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,610,557,000 after purchasing an additional 13,965,418 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,487,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,513,633,000 after acquiring an additional 310,974 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,347,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,018,423,000 after acquiring an additional 34,821 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,449,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,343,440,000 after acquiring an additional 292,766 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,219,559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,286,779,000 after acquiring an additional 725,606 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

NYSE:BDX opened at $255.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $241.41 and a 200 day moving average of $243.14. The company has a market capitalization of $72.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.42, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.58. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $215.90 and a 1-year high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 61.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.45.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

