Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $496,000 Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,661,000 after acquiring an additional 185,012 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,907,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,721,000 after acquiring an additional 778,269 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,557,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,489,000 after acquiring an additional 82,698 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,945,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,332,000 after acquiring an additional 901,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,931,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,515,000 after acquiring an additional 21,058 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clorox stock opened at $142.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 43.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.31. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $120.50 and a one year high of $186.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.65.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 83.00% and a net margin of 5.75%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.79%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Clorox from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Clorox in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Clorox from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Clorox from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Clorox in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $136.17.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

