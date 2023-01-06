F3Logic LLC Increases Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

F3Logic LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,710 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $127,592,000 after purchasing an additional 60,300 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 42,890 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $21,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNH. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $599.56.

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total transaction of $244,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $489.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $531.58 and a 200 day moving average of $525.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.73 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The company has a market cap of $457.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

