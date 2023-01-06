onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Purchased by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in onsemi were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in onsemi during the third quarter worth $408,000. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its stake in shares of onsemi by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 5,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of onsemi by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 9,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of onsemi in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of onsemi by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

onsemi Stock Performance

onsemi stock opened at $59.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.50. The company has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.76. onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $44.76 and a fifty-two week high of $77.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 43.37% and a net margin of 21.36%. onsemi’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ON shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair started coverage on onsemi in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on onsemi from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on onsemi to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on onsemi from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.18.

About onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

