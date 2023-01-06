Veriti Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,048 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Honda Motor by 405.2% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 681,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,461,000 after buying an additional 546,699 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,668,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,148,000 after acquiring an additional 535,537 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,720,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,560,000 after purchasing an additional 484,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Honda Motor by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 997,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,194,000 after acquiring an additional 287,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Honda Motor by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 553,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,369,000 after acquiring an additional 282,276 shares during the last quarter. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Honda Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.

Honda Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HMC opened at $23.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.23. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.43 and a 52 week high of $32.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $30.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.65 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 5.85%. Analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Honda Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life Creation and Other Businesses.

