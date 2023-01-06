Veriti Management LLC Buys 751 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 555.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.97.

Shares of TFC opened at $44.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The company has a market cap of $58.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.08.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

