Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC cut its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 767 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Booking by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,179,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,466,265,000 after acquiring an additional 35,999 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 6.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,610,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,781,439,000 after purchasing an additional 94,296 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.0% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 386,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $908,573,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495 shares during the period. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 315,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $552,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,864.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Price Performance

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,144.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,973.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,891.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $49.40 by $3.63. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $37.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BKNG. TheStreet raised shares of Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Booking to $2,500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,424.85.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

