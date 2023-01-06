Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 847.4% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 210.8% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 13,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 976.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle stock opened at $140.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.84 and a beta of 0.60. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.71 and a 12-month high of $199.97.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 168.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $213.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.92.

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,820.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,820.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,215 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

