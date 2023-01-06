Veriti Management LLC Sells 468 Shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Veriti Management LLC decreased its position in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in ORIX were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ORIX by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of ORIX by 158.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in ORIX by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ORIX by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in ORIX by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Get ORIX alerts:

ORIX Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of IX stock opened at $79.32 on Friday. ORIX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.78 and a 12 month high of $112.91. The firm has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.99 and a 200-day moving average of $79.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORIX ( NYSE:IX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.48). ORIX had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that ORIX Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

IX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered ORIX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Insider Transactions at ORIX

In other news, major shareholder Corp Orix sold 3,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $329,062,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,238,577 shares in the company, valued at $635,185,131.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ORIX Profile

(Get Rating)

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.