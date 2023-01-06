Veriti Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Veriti Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% during the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank lifted its position in Fiserv by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 16,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in Fiserv by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,039,213.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,139,509.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of FISV stock opened at $99.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.61 and its 200 day moving average is $100.08. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $110.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Fiserv to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.60.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.