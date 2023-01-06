Veriti Management LLC Raises Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.6% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 4.0% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.4% during the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 5.9% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 5.3% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Matthew Thornton III acquired 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,096.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,820.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

CCI stock opened at $140.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $121.71 and a one year high of $199.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.88.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 168.28%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Crown Castle to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $202.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.92.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

