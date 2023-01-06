Ballentine Partners LLC Buys 439 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 94.0% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 28.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total transaction of $2,240,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,902,924.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total value of $406,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,627.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total value of $2,240,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,902,924.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $6,700,630. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $249.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $217.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.05.

NYSE HCA opened at $250.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $233.36 and its 200 day moving average is $210.26. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.47 and a 12 month high of $279.02. The stock has a market cap of $70.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 118,372.40% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

