Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 68.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 52.1% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $114.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.66 and a 52 week high of $141.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.14.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Paychex to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,835,800.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,257 shares of company stock worth $1,641,657 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.