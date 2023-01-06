Ballentine Partners LLC Grows Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,610 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in General Motors by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 34,365 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in General Motors by 35.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 156,838 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,092,000 after buying an additional 40,832 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in General Motors by 10.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,890,000 after buying an additional 15,117 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in General Motors by 85.9% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,266 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in General Motors by 32.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,181,000 after buying an additional 68,683 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on General Motors from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on General Motors to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research cut General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.74.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $35.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.51. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $63.91. The firm has a market cap of $49.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.36. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $41.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 6.10%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

