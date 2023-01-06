STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd decreased its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS during the second quarter worth about $33,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in STERIS during the first quarter worth about $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in STERIS by 121.1% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on STE shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.40.

STERIS Stock Down 2.1 %

STE stock opened at $187.29 on Friday. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $159.21 and a twelve month high of $255.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.01). STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. STERIS’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,708.94%.

About STERIS

(Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.