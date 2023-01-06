IAG Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,437 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 6.3% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $381.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $391.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $391.64. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $475.26.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Further Reading
