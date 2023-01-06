Veriti Management LLC Acquires 212 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 216.7% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on SHW. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $223.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $288.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.28.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $227.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $240.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.73. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $195.24 and a 1 year high of $337.46. The stock has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.23. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 90.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.48%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

