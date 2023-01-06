BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. Sells 601 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,676,000 after acquiring an additional 29,304,353 shares during the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,296.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,158,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942,934 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6,239.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,720,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646,227 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,766,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,804 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock opened at $381.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $391.56 and its 200-day moving average is $391.64. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $475.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

