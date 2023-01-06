Veriti Management LLC Purchases 186 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 29,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 883,979 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $104,062,000 after buying an additional 67,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $299,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,542.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $571,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,685. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $299,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,542.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,525 shares of company stock worth $7,676,873 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 1.7 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.48.

Shares of EW opened at $75.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.82 and a 200 day moving average of $86.75. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $131.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Recommended Stories

