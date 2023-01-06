Veriti Management LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,996 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 2,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NOC opened at $528.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $530.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $497.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $364.62 and a 12-month high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.09 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 15.69%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $585.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $544.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $550.38.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

