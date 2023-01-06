Financial Insights Inc. Buys Shares of 836 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 98.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 167.7% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 18.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 844,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,820,000 after acquiring an additional 132,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMP. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $330.20.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of AMP stock opened at $308.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.46. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.99 and a 52 week high of $339.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.10.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 61.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.91 EPS. Analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.85%.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total value of $127,358.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $127,358.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $4,345,911.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,597 shares in the company, valued at $53,482,012.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,737 shares of company stock worth $9,796,822 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

