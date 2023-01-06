Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $65.80 Million Position in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its holdings in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,966,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,726 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.06% of Sana Biotechnology worth $65,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 9,984 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 851,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after acquiring an additional 255,738 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,891,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,593,000 after acquiring an additional 841,448 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,594,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Sana Biotechnology from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Sana Biotechnology Price Performance

NASDAQ SANA opened at $3.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.44. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $13.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.50 and its 200-day moving average is $5.99.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.09). Research analysts expect that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile



Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

