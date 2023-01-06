Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Bought by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,328,538 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,149 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 1.67% of Credicorp worth $163,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the third quarter worth $577,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $128.05 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Credicorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Credicorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Credicorp in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock.

Credicorp Stock Performance

Shares of BAP opened at $142.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52-week low of $113.21 and a 52-week high of $182.11.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The bank reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Credicorp had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 17.15%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credicorp Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

