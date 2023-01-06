Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Acquired by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 304.5% during the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $61.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.30. The company has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of 44.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 158.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on PEG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.92.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.