SPC Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,543,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 70,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,760,000 after buying an additional 21,015 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $297,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 83,611 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,808,000 after buying an additional 9,426 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $826.67.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $824.92, for a total transaction of $824,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 160,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,250,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Charles Francis Rogers sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.34, for a total transaction of $1,092,442.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $824.92, for a total value of $824,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 160,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,250,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,127 shares of company stock worth $21,726,054. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $834.29 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $562.90 and a 12-month high of $870.92. The stock has a market cap of $52.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $834.78 and its 200-day moving average is $746.84.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.71. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.7 EPS for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

