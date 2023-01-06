Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $109.68 Million Stock Position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 394,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,394 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $109,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CWM LLC increased its position in ShockWave Medical by 219.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 3,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 375.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.35, for a total value of $295,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,938 shares in the company, valued at $10,717,362.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.14, for a total transaction of $801,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,483.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.35, for a total transaction of $295,185.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,717,362.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,300 shares of company stock worth $12,615,504 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical stock opened at $204.89 on Friday. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.36 and a 1-year high of $320.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.94 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $239.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.52. The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $131.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.85 million. ShockWave Medical had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 30.08%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SWAV. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.22.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

