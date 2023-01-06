Wealthspring Capital LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC lowered its position in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,610 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPACU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 8,413 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II by 3.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the second quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II by 487.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 22,902 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II Price Performance

NASDAQ:GPACU opened at $10.10 on Friday. Global Partner Acquisition Corp II has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $10.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average is $9.96.

About Global Partner Acquisition Corp II

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Global Partner Acquisition Corp II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.

