Baillie Gifford & Co. Trims Stake in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,935,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,150 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 5.88% of Howard Hughes worth $162,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Howard Hughes by 1,430.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Howard Hughes during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Howard Hughes by 14.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HHC shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Howard Hughes to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.25.

Shares of HHC stock opened at $76.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.38. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 1-year low of $50.90 and a 1-year high of $105.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.40 and a 200 day moving average of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 1,560,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $109,214,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,180,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,625,830. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 2,219,532 shares of company stock worth $158,910,530 in the last ninety days. 26.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

