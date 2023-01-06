Financial Insights Inc. Makes New $211,000 Investment in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,681,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,109,352,000 after acquiring an additional 302,243 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,031,000 after purchasing an additional 270,755 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 883,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 877,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,531,000 after purchasing an additional 39,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 858,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,144,000 after purchasing an additional 55,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.63, for a total transaction of $54,883.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,424.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $4,345,911.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,482,012.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.63, for a total value of $54,883.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,424.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,737 shares of company stock valued at $9,796,822. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $330.20.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $308.75 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $219.99 and a one year high of $339.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.61. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 61.53% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.85%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

