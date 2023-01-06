SPC Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $826.67.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.9 %

In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $824.92, for a total value of $824,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 160,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,250,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Charles Francis Rogers sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.34, for a total transaction of $1,092,442.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $824.92, for a total value of $824,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 160,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,250,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,127 shares of company stock worth $21,726,054. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $834.29 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $562.90 and a twelve month high of $870.92. The company has a market cap of $52.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $834.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $746.84.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.71. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.