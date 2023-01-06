SPC Financial Inc. Has $344,000 Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,359,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,945,819,000 after acquiring an additional 275,264 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Public Storage by 10.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,667,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,553,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,578 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,041,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,577,461,000 after purchasing an additional 74,406 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,248,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $703,134,000 after buying an additional 20,884 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,656,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $518,026,000 after buying an additional 94,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of PSA opened at $271.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.39. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $270.13 and a 12 month high of $421.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 32.52%.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $297.65 per share, for a total transaction of $744,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 45,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,686,542.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.91.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

