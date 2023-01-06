Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Bought by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of K. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 424,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,405,000 after acquiring an additional 207,392 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Kellogg by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kellogg Stock Performance

NYSE:K opened at $70.66 on Friday. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $77.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.50. The company has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. Kellogg had a return on equity of 31.96% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Kellogg announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.38%.

Insider Activity at Kellogg

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total transaction of $7,074,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,931,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,956,618,220.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total transaction of $7,074,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,931,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,956,618,220.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $14,158,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,231,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,651,812.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 702,800 shares of company stock worth $50,118,712. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on K shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

